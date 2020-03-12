Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pandemic, US-China trade negotiations to keep base metal prices low in near term

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 11:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic, US-China trade negotiations to keep base metal prices low in near term

India Ratings on Thursday revised its outlook on the country's base metals sector to negative from stable for the coming fiscal, stressing that the coronavirus outbreak, continuing US-China trade dispute and subdued global demand would keep prices low in the near term. Prices may gradually improve as the pandemic is contained and the second phase of US-China trade negotiations is concluded, the rating agency said in a statement.

As part of its study, the agency has covered the copper, zinc, aluminium and coal sectors. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), however, has maintained a stable outlook for FY21 on the key rated sector entities, given the majority of them have an adequate liquidity position, strong financial flexibility, a low-cost position and a dominant market position.

The key sector participants include Vedanta, National Aluminium Company and Hindalco Industries. "Ind-Ra expects the entities to record, on a consolidated basis, revenue growth of 5.5-6 per cent year-on-year, EBITDA margins in the range of 18-19 per cent and a steady net leverage at around 3x in FY21," it said.

The outbreak of coronavirus shall result in a temporary zinc inventory pile up, as against the low levels at end-2019. Until the containment of the virus outbreak, zinc prices will be low and treatment charges and refining charges will moderate; and both with gradually reverse as the impact of the pandemic reduces.

The zinc market is expected to be in marginal deficit over FY21. Copper prices will also be low due to the coronavirus outbreak, and will be supported once the epidemic is contained.

Treatment charges and refining charges shall be high during this period due to limited smelter availability due to higher inventories of both refined copper and sulphuric acid (by-product) and would subsequently fall. From a domestic standpoint, India shall continue to be a net importer of copper in FY21, pending the resumption of Vedanta's copper smelting facility.

The agency expects aluminium prices to experience downward pressure, due to a weak-end user demand and surplus market supply, despite Chinese environmental constraints. The heightened US-China trade tensions or a surge in Chinese production in 2020 upon the containment of the new coronavirus may trigger the prices to dive down further.

India is dependent on imports of alumina and will have to find newer sources, it said. Coal price weakness is likely to continue. Higher domestic volume output remains dependent on the availability of evacuation infrastructure. Coal India Limited’s volumes are likely to remain stable and coal cost would gradually improve over the mid-term as rake availability improves.

Despite the recent regulations to privatise the coal sector, Coal India’s monopoly is likely to continue over the near term due to the time duration required for new entrants to obtain regulatory approvals and to set up the logistical and infrastructure necessary for commercial production. Thermal coal imports shall gradually reduce upon the privatisation of the sector. However, coking coal imports are likely to be high over FY21, as India increases its steel production, the agency noted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Follow Health Ministry's advisory, avoid large gatherings: Sports Ministry to NSFs, including BCCI

The Sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministrys advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events keeping in mind the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Ju...

Motor racing-Hamilton slams F1 for holding Australia GP despite virus

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday it was shocking that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix could go ahead amid the threat of the coronavirus and suggested organisers had put financial concerns ahead of peoples health...

Qatar's Black Cat Engineering ties up with TCS for digital transformation

IT firm TCS on Thursday said it has partnered with Qatar-based Black Cat Engineering Construction BCEC to provide digital solutions and innovation strategy. Tata Consultancy Services...has been selected by BCEC..as the strategic partner to...

Chhattisgarh: STF constable shoots self with service weapon

A Special Task Force STF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said. Constable Ramaram Swami shot himself with his service rifle in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020