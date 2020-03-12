FTSE slides past Brexit lows as airlines sink

London's stock market fell past 2016 Brexit referendum lows on Thursday as a shock U.S. ban on European travellers sent shares in already hard-pressed British Airways and other airlines down by almost another 10%. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 5.2% to xxx, its lowest since February 2016. If it falls another 1.5%, the index will reach lows not seen since the height of the European debt crisis in 2012.

Although the United Kingdom was spared from the travel restrictions, fears were widespread over its impact on the travel sector. Shares of British Airways, EasyJet and WIZZ Air, which have already had to axe flights to and from Italy, fell between 7% and 9%.

Oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc slipped between 4% and 5%, as oil prices took another blow from the dramatic moves by U.S. President Donald Trump. The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic, and investors fear that a lack of a co-ordinated policy response will increase the damage to the global economy.

That sparked an end to the longest bull run in U.S. stock market history, sinking the Dow Jones Industrial Average index tipped into bear market territory. London's domestically focussed FTSE 250 was also down 6.1%.

