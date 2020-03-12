Left Menu
CCI approves acquisition of addl equity shares in Hero FinCorp by Otter, Link Investment Trust

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:04 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:04 IST
The Competition Commision of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of additional equity shares in Hero FinCorp Ltd by Otter Limited and Link Investment Trust, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. As per a joint notice filed with CCI, Hero FinCorp, Otter, Link and certain other subscribers entered into a share subscription agreement in January, pursuant to which Otter and Link propose to acquire certain additional equity shares in Hero FinCorp.

Otter is a Mauritius-based investment company while Link Investment is a private trust registered in India and is engaged in making investments, as per a Ministry of Corporate Affairs release. Hero FinCorp is a non-banking financial company engaged in the business of consumer finance and commercial lending, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

