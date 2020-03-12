Rajnath Singh receives Rs 174cr. as interim dividend from Bharat Electronics
Chairman and Managing Director of BEL Shri M V Gowtama presented the cheque to the Raksha Mantri.
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh received a cheque of Rs 174.43 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU), here today. Chairman and Managing Director of BEL Shri M V Gowtama presented the cheque to the Raksha Mantri.
The BEL has declared a 140 percent interim dividend (Rs 1.40/- per share of Re one face value) to its shareholders for the financial year 2019-20. It pertains to the Government holding in the DPSU. This is the 16th consecutive year that BEL has paid an interim dividend. It has paid a total dividend of 340 percent on its paid-up capital for the financial year 2018-19. Government of India holds 51.13 percent equity in the DPSU.
Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar and other senior officials from the Ministry of Defence & the DPSU were also present on the occasion.
(With Inputs from PIB)
