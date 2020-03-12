Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt sets up development council for pulp, paper and allied industries

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:34 IST
Govt sets up development council for pulp, paper and allied industries

The government has set up a 25-member development council for pulp, paper and allied industries, to spur growth of the sector

"The central government hereby establishes the council and appointed members for a period of two years," a gazette notification has said

J K Paper Ltd President A S Mehta will be the chairman of the council. The members also include President of Indian Paper Manufactures Associations; President of Indian Agro and Recycled Paper Mills Association; President of Indian Newsprint Manufacturers Association (INMA), among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling drops to near five-month low on growing coronavirus turmoil

Sterling fell to a near five-month low against the U.S. dollar and euro on Thursday, weighed down by deepening market turmoil after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped restrictions on travel from Europe. The British currency received a shor...

Iran asks IMF for $5 bln emergency funding to fight coronavirus

Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund IMF for emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the Islamic Republic hard, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.The escalating outbreak in Ira...

Nu-Shakti Ventures into E-commerce, Boosting Customer Reach

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, Mar 12 ANINewsVoir Nu-Shakti - a Royal DSM brand - has entered the burgeoning multitrillion-dollar e-commerce space by partnering with Flipkart and BigBasket. The brands nutritious, locally relevant, affordable foo...

Health Ministry's COVID-19 advisory leaves Indian badminton stars in dark

In the wake of Health Ministrys new advisory related to COVID-19, Indian badminton stars such as Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal have been put under dark and are left searching for answers. Both Nehwal and Kashyap have been knocked out from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020