Govt sets up development council for pulp, paper and allied industries

The government has set up a 25-member development council for pulp, paper and allied industries, to spur growth of the sector

"The central government hereby establishes the council and appointed members for a period of two years," a gazette notification has said

J K Paper Ltd President A S Mehta will be the chairman of the council. The members also include President of Indian Paper Manufactures Associations; President of Indian Agro and Recycled Paper Mills Association; President of Indian Newsprint Manufacturers Association (INMA), among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.