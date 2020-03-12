Left Menu
UPES and ULaw Hold Talks With Sri Lanka PM on Educational Reforms

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 12-03-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:59 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India UPES announced today that the Chairman of its promoting body Hydrocarbons Education and Research Society (HERS), Sharad Mehra and Professor Andrea Nollent – Vice-Chancellor and CEO of The University of Law (ULaw) met with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, H.E Mahinda Rajapaksa, to discuss structural reforms and opportunities in education in their country. UPES was granted an audience with Sri Lanka PM along with several senior government officials to present the university’s initiatives in the higher education space, including academic collaborations, industry-immersive initiatives, student exchange programmes, and research & development.

Sharad Mehra, Professor Sampath Amaratunga - Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Professor Andrea Nollent – Vice-Chancellor and CEO of ULaw, and other representatives of ULaw held talks with H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa and exchanged their views on imparting world-class education to the students. Elaborating on his meeting with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Sharad Mehra said, “We, at UPES, had the honour of being granted an audience with the Sri Lankan government and their PM to discuss the work our institution does. As part of our student exchange programme, UPES hosts students of multiple nationalities every year on its campuses, leading to a vibrant environment and enriching experiences. We look forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with Sri Lankan institutions and the government.” Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice Chancellor and CEO of ULaw, said: “The meeting was an excellent opportunity for ULaw to showcase the work it does to the Sri Lankan government’s top officials and His Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa himself.” UPES is committed to providing its students with an excellent, tech-driven learning experience and the much-needed global exposure. The university recently partnered with Coursera, the world’s leading online learning platform, to give its students free access to over 3,600 courses from renowned international universities. In February 2020, UPES launched ‘Shakti’, an initiative to empower women across the whole spectrum - from classroom to boardroom - and announced 25% scholarship exclusively for female students enrolling at the university in 2020.

About UPES Established in 2003 through the UPES Act, 2003, of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a UGC-recognized university. The university has received a 5-star rating for both employability (placements) and campus facilities and a 4-star rating for teaching by the internationally acclaimed Q.S. Ratings. UPES offers industry-aligned and specialized graduate and postgraduate programs through its eight schools, viz., School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, School of Smart Agriculture and School of Modern Media. Given its industry-oriented programs and emphasis on holistic development, UPES graduates are the preferred choices for recruiters, which has led to a placement track record of over 90% in the past few years. The university’s core philosophy and purpose of sending outstanding and industry-ready students into the world is its driving force. About The University of Law (ULaw) The University of Law is one of the longest-established specialist provider of legal education and training in the UK, with campuses in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham, and international campuses in Berlin and in Hong Kong. You can also study our law courses at the University of East Anglia, The University of Exeter, The University of Reading, The University of Liverpool and The University of Chester Law School.

The University of Law’s market-leading Employability Service gives students access to work experience and pro bono opportunities and legal vacancies as soon as they accept their place. The result is excellent employability statistics: 97% of our full-time and accelerated UK/EEA LPC students graduating in summer 2017 secured employment, a training contract, or further study within nine months of successfully completing their course. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: UPES and ULaw senior executives with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka PWR PWR.

