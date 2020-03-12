Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lower budgetary allocation for power sector may affect flagship schemes: Par panel

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:22 IST
Lower budgetary allocation for power sector may affect flagship schemes: Par panel

A parliamentary panel on Thursday expressed disappointment over reduced budgetary allocation of Rs 15,874 crore for power sector for 2020-21, saying the cut may adversely impact the progress of flagship programmes in the sector. As against the power ministry's proposal of Rs 33,366.75 crore, the gross budgetary support of the ministry for 2020-21 is Rs 15,874.82 crore, the Parliamentary Committee on Energy said in a report.

For 2019-20 also, the ministry was allocated Rs 15,874.82 crore as against the demand Rs 32,001.11 crore. In 2018-19 an allocation of Rs 15,046.92 crore was made as against the ministry's demand of Rs 36,843.32 crore. Considering the importance of various flagship programmes of the ministry and their financial performances in recent years, the committee said "it is disappointed by the budgetary cut made by the Ministry of Finance as it may adversely affect the progress of these programmes." The committee has recommended that adequate funds should be provided to the ministry at the stage of revised estimate so that timely implementation of important programmes can be ensured.

It has also asked the power ministry to utilize the funds it has been allocated so that it can post demands for more funds at the time of revised estimates. Naming a few power sector schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and Saubhagya, the committee said these are not only schemes to provide electricity to each and every household but are also instruments to increase demand of electricity.

Schemes like Integrated Power Development Scheme will help in making distribution sector economically viable and ensuring uninterrupted power supply besides reducing AT&C (aggregate technical and commercial) losses, monetary value of which runs in tens of thousand crores, the committee said. "Despite various initiatives taken by the government, the conundrum of sluggishness is all pervasive," it noted.

The electricity sector is already passing through a turbulent phase. Issues like quality and affordable electricity, low per capita electricity consumption and distressed discoms are haunting the sector, it said. While the demand remains stagnant, long-term power purchase agreements remain under severe strain. These can sum up salient feature of the energy sector, it said adding a long-term, thoughtful and efficacious planning is the need of the hour to make the sector healthy, competitive, sustainable and vibrant..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Romanian PM-designate renounces nomination-presidency

Romanias Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu abandoned his bid to become premier on Thursday, minutes before a scheduled parliamentary vote of confidence, the presidency said in a statement.The European Union state is ran by an interim cen...

Astronauts grounded in Russia's Star City over virus

Astronauts awaiting a space mission are banned from leaving Star City training centre outside Moscow due to the novel coronavirus and will skip traditional pre-launch rituals, the centres head said Thursday. The next launch to the Internati...

ECB's Lagarde calls for ambitious fiscal response to coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted a major shock to global growth and governments will need to mount an ambitious fiscal response to counter its affects, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. The spread of ...

Coronavirus impact: Daily int'l passenger arrivals falls to 62,000

The number of international passengers arriving at the countrys airports has reduced to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020