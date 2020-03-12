Left Menu
Development News Edition

RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank among 1,180 stocks to hit 52-week low

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:27 IST
RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank among 1,180 stocks to hit 52-week low

As the market rout continued, as many as 1,180 stocks, including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank, touched their 52-week low levels on Thursday. Despite this, shares of 13 companies, including Ruchi Soya Industries and Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd, managed to make gains and hit 52-week high levels on the BSE.

After nosediving over 3,204.30 points during the day, the BSE's benchmark Sensex settled 2,919.26 points or 8.18 per cent lower at 32,778.14 as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global markets. "Recession fears increased after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic which forced investors to sell-off risky assets. Fresh travel bans across nations is contributing to the fears that economic impact will be much larger than earlier estimates," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Apart from RIL, TCS and HDFC Bank, shares of Hero MotoCorp, GAIL, ACC, ABB, BEML, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Gillette, also featured among those that touched their 52-week low levels on BSE. Besides, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, BHEL, HDFC, HCL Technologies and Aurobindo Pharma also hit their 52-week low levels..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro being tested for coronavirus - Estado de S. Paulo

Brazils far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro retur...

Romanian PM-designate renounces nomination-presidency

Romanias Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu abandoned his bid to become premier on Thursday, minutes before a scheduled parliamentary vote of confidence, the presidency said in a statement.The European Union state is ran by an interim cen...

Astronauts grounded in Russia's Star City over virus

Astronauts awaiting a space mission are banned from leaving Star City training centre outside Moscow due to the novel coronavirus and will skip traditional pre-launch rituals, the centres head said Thursday. The next launch to the Internati...

ECB's Lagarde calls for ambitious fiscal response to coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted a major shock to global growth and governments will need to mount an ambitious fiscal response to counter its affects, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. The spread of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020