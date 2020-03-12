Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI likely to go for inter-meeting cut of 25-40 bps: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:27 IST
RBI likely to go for inter-meeting cut of 25-40 bps: Report

With heightened risk of deterioration in global growth, the RBI is likely to go for an inter-meeting repo rate cut of 25-40 basis points, says a report. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Following the announcement, the markets took a major hit, with Sensex plummeting 2,919 points.

"Given the evolving macroeconomic situation and deteriorating global backdrop, we believe the risks of an intermeeting cut of 25-40 basis points have increased materially," British brokerage Barclays said in its note. "Even if the RBI does not make an intermeeting move, we see them cutting by at least 65 basis points by June, with risks biased towards more easing than this," it said.

Before taking a pause in December 2019, the RBI reduced the repo rate by a cumulative 135 basis points since February 2019. The brokerage said inflation has most likely peaked and expectation is that it will trend materially lower in the coming months, back into the CPI band.

RBI has the official mandate of keeping CPI inflation at 4 per cent, with a 2 per cent band. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation accelerated to 7.59 per cent in January from 7.35 per cent in December 2019. As such, space for further policy easing is likely to increase, and the RBI will effectively need to decide whether it wants to reduce policy rates, inject more liquidity, continue with unconventional tools such as long term repo operations (LTROs), do targeted lending for SMEs and small businesses, or a combination of all such measures, the note said.

"In light of rapidly deteriorating global sentiment, falling asset prices and possible credit pullback in light of Yes Bank's moratorium, we sense that the RBI will need to reconsider large rate cuts, especially given steeply dropping energy prices, which will ultimately depress inflation in coming months," the brokerage said. It further said rate cuts would have little impact on near-term activity growth without accompanying steps to keep liquidity conditions ample and possibly increased LTROs or even outright OMOs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro being tested for coronavirus - Estado de S. Paulo

Brazils far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro retur...

Romanian PM-designate renounces nomination-presidency

Romanias Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu abandoned his bid to become premier on Thursday, minutes before a scheduled parliamentary vote of confidence, the presidency said in a statement.The European Union state is ran by an interim cen...

Astronauts grounded in Russia's Star City over virus

Astronauts awaiting a space mission are banned from leaving Star City training centre outside Moscow due to the novel coronavirus and will skip traditional pre-launch rituals, the centres head said Thursday. The next launch to the Internati...

ECB's Lagarde calls for ambitious fiscal response to coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted a major shock to global growth and governments will need to mount an ambitious fiscal response to counter its affects, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. The spread of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020