Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hiring activity remains flat in February 2020: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:42 IST
Hiring activity remains flat in February 2020: Report

Hiring activity remained flat during February compared to the same month last year, mainly due to sluggishness in sectors like insurance, hospitality and travel, according to a report. The Naukri JobSpeak Index stood at 2,414 in February 2020, compared to 2,415 in the same month last year. Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index which calculates and records hiring activities based on the job listings on Naukri.com website.

According to the report, the flat trend was primarily led by a decline in growth rates across sectors such as insurance (-23 per cent), hotel/ restaurants/airlines/travel (-18 per cent), auto /auto ancillary (-16 per cent) and recruitment/employment (-15 per cent) compared to February 2019. Despite a flat trend in hiring activity, crucial industries like accounting/ taxation/ finance, education/ teaching/training, BPO/ITES and IT-software recorded growth of 14 per cent, 12 per cent, 9 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

The job market in Hyderabad picked up 5 per cent, whereas other cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Pune declined over the past year. Hiring activities for entry-level jobs (0-3 years) saw a positive growth, while mid-level executives, senior and leadership roles saw a decline in February 2020 versus last year, it added.

"The economic slowdown in a few sectors has impacted the overall hiring activities. However, the recruitment growth in sectors like accounting/finance, BPO/ITES, IT-software and education/teaching, which employs a large pool of jobseekers in the country remains buoyant, which is a positive sign," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol closed to much of the public on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a U.S. senator from Washington state tested positive for the coronavirus.Limited access to the Capitol would begin at 5 p.m. ET 2100 GM...

Soccer-UEFA summons clubs, FAs and players to discuss coronavirus impact

UEFA will hold a video conference meeting of all 55 football federations in Europe plus representatives of clubs, leagues and players to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on all football in the region including Euro 2020, it said Thursd...

Brazil's Bolsonaro being tested for coronavirus - Estado de S. Paulo

Brazils far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro retur...

Romanian PM-designate renounces nomination-presidency

Romanias Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu abandoned his bid to become premier on Thursday, minutes before a scheduled parliamentary vote of confidence, the presidency said in a statement.The European Union state is ran by an interim cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020