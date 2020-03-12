Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merged PSBs to ensure no disruption to credit flow, enhanced customer experience: FinMin

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:03 IST
Merged PSBs to ensure no disruption to credit flow, enhanced customer experience: FinMin

The merged public sector banks will ensure that there is no disruption to credit flow and customer experience is enhanced, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Ten public sector banks are to be merged into four from April 1. The finance minister is holding meetings with the lenders to review their preparedness.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held meetings with chief executives of these banks, including Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank and Union Bank of India. "Amalgamating PSBs made a presentation to Hon. FM @nsitharaman on their preparedness. Amalgamated PSBs to ensure no disruption to Credit & enhanced customer experience," the Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.

The Union Cabinet had last week approved the mega bank consolidation plan under which Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will merge into Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India; and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank. In August, the government had announced a merger plan for public sector banks, which will bring the number of PSU banks in the country to 12 from 27 in 2017.

The merger would result in creation of seven large PSBs with scale and national reach, with each amalgamated entity having business of over Rs 8 lakh crore. This will be the third round of PSU bank consolidation. Earlier, the government had merged five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank into State Bank of India, followed by a three-way merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda.

The bank consolidation programme is aimed at creating banks with scale comparable to global banks. Also, greater scale and synergy through consolidation would lead to cost benefits which should enable them to enhance their competitiveness. Further, with the adoption of technologies across the amalgamating banks, access to a wider talent pool and a larger database, PSBs would be in a position to gain competitive advantage by leveraging analytics in a rapidly digitalising banking landscape.

Following the merger, Punjab National Bank will become the country's second largest bank, with business size of Rs 17.94 lakh crore, after SBI which has business of over Rs 52 lakh crore. Bank of Baroda will become the third largest bank, followed by Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Indian Bank. The other PSBs are Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Punjab and Sind Bank..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

BJP won't stake claim to form government in MP: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the BJP will not stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to rumours that Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government wont be able to complete its ...

Canada at risk from Russian, Chinese interference - security committee

Canadas democracy is at risk from interference by China and Russia, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government must do more to build up its defenses, a special security body said on Thursday.The national security and intelligence committ...

Programmes to mark 3 years of Adityanath govt likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus

All the scheduled programmes to celebrate the completion of three years of Yogi Adityanath government on March 19 might possibly get cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, said sources.According to sources, the government had planned va...

Lakshya Sen bows out of All England Championship

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen was knocked out of the All England Championships after losing in straight games to Victor Axelsen here on Thursday. Lakshay went down to the world number seven Dane 17-21 18-21 in a hard fought second roun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020