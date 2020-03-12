IATA urges 'emergency measures' for airlines after US travel ban

The global aviation association warned on Thursday a US-imposed trans-Atlantic travel ban would further hurt an industry already hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis, insisting airlines needed "emergency measures" to get through

US President Donald Trump's announced ban on travellers coming from most of Europe "will create enormous cash-flow pressures for airlines," Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said in a statement, saying that "airlines will need emergency measures to get through this crisis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.