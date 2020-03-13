Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Central banks' return to zero rates likely a one-way ticket: Mike Dolan 44

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 10:30 IST
COLUMN-Central banks' return to zero rates likely a one-way ticket: Mike Dolan

Central bank interest rates are being cut once again to ward off a global financial shock, and the experience of the past 30 years suggests there's little chance rates will revert back up once the crisis passes. As the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, energy prices implode on a Saudi-Russia price war and global stock markets plummet, G7 central banks are easing again to calm investors. That means the attempt by central banks at normalization of interest rates since the 2008 financial crisis has effectively failed. A spate of rate cuts in recent days shows a likely return to ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) across all G7 economies is now on the cards.

The scenarios under which key rates will be lifted again when the virus passes look increasingly remote. JPMorgan reckons that what it only recently saw as a "risk scenario" of the United States joining Europe and Japan in the zero bond-yield club was now "much closer to reality." Jan Loeys, a strategist at the bank, says the reasons Japanese and German government bond yields never recovered from their respective declines below 1% in 2012 and 2014 despite expanding economies include "no inflation; low productivity growth; little fiscal expansion; and higher savings."

"With the potential exception of fiscal policy, the other three conditions are in place in the United States now, and are thus likely to keep U.S. yields very low for some time," Loeys says. He thinks that in the long-term this should force investors to overweight equity: "80/20 makes more sense than 60/40.” CHANGING CAPITALISM

Bond markets, which reflect cost of money and inflation risk, support Loeys’ view. Ten-year Treasury yields plunged below 1% for the first time last week. Of the G7, only Italy now has a 10-year government borrowing rate above 1%, and three - Japan, Germany and France - are sub-zero. Only Italy has a 30-year rate above 2%. Low rates have punished savers and pushed investors to take risks, while failing to drive growth and lift inflation in places like Japan and Europe. Anthony Rayner at British fund manager Premier Miton says policymakers’ insistence on cosseting markets to prevent high borrowing rates have altered capitalism beyond recognition.

"Financial markets are not the provider of capital or a judge of economic and corporate health that they once were: markets are managed by policy makers," Rayner says. Still, much is not known about the coronavirus, and some economists have said its impact could be temporary, making a case for policy support in the near term. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week he was confident that a year from now the U.S. economy will be in very good shape, pointing to an emergency rate cut by the Fed and other policy measures the government was considering.

MEGA TREND The secular decline in borrowing rates is the most durable mega-trend of the past 30 years. Inflation expectations have ebbed in ageing Western societies that are fueling a so-called "savings glut," as they near retirement and wage growth remains low.

In recent years, tightening cycles have been cut short before rates could scale previous highs. At 2.5% in this cycle, Fed rates peaked in 2018 at less than half the pre-financial crash highs of 5.25%. That itself was a percentage point below the peak of 2000 - and almost half the now almost-unimaginable rates close to 10% in 1990. For Britain, the flatlining has been more dramatic still, as the Bank of England only managed to get official rates as high as 0.75% in this cycle.

As short and long-term borrowing rates wend their way ever lower, debt has piled up worldwide, compounding the sensitivity of financial markets, business and households to any re-tightening of monetary policy even after serial crises and shocks subside. That will keep the pressure on rates. "To a large extent, financial markets now rule the economy more than the economy rules them," reckons Didier Saint-George at French asset manager Carmignac.

(Twitter: @reutersMikeD Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Edward Tobin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

McLaren: 1 staffer has coronavirus, 14 others in quarantine

One positive case of coronavirus for a McLaren staffer was the catalyst for the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Now the British-based team has another 14 team members in quarantine.McLaren issued a statement Friday sa...

WRAPUP 2-Policymakers ramp up support as coronavirus fears shred markets

Governments and central banks readied more emergency measures to tackle the economic impacts of the coronavirus on Friday as Asian markets suffered their worst weekly crashes since the 2008 financial crisis. Canadian Prime Minister Justin T...

Market carnage: Selloff erodes nearly Rs 12 lakh crore investor wealth

Investor wealth worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore was wiped off in less than 15 minutes of trade opening on Friday, with benchmarks crashing over 10 per cent on mounting fears over coronavirus pandemic. The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 3,380.5...

Doping testers stay up close with athletes despite virus

Getting very close to strangers is some peoples job, even in a global virus outbreak. Doping testers around the sporting world are trying to avoid infecting themselves or athletes, but thats not always easy when you have to squeeze into a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020