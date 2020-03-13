Coronavirus: NIIT to not hold classes in Delhi-NCR centres

Skills and talent development company NIIT on Friday said it will not hold classes in its education centres located in Delhi-NCR until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak. "In compliance with Delhi government order to close all educational institutions as a precautionary measure to control COVID-19 spread, NIIT has decided not to hold classes in its education centres located in Delhi- NCR, until further notice," NIIT Senior Vice President (Corporate Communications and Marketing) Prateek Chatterjee said in a statement.

He added that the company is reviewing the situation and will keep the students informed on a regular basis. "Till such time the classes restart, we are working on online modes of imparting training to our learners to minimise disruption," he said. The number of coronavirus patients in India has risen to 75, as per health ministry records. The national capital has so far recorded six cases of coronavirus. The Delhi government on Thursday ordered all educational institutions in the national capital including schools and colleges to be closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 1,30,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people..

