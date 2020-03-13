Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stock exchanges have robust risk management framework in place: SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and stock exchanges have a robust risk management framework in place which automatically gets triggered in response to movements in the indices, the market regulator said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 14:36 IST
Stock exchanges have robust risk management framework in place: SEBI
The fall in Indian indices has been significantly lower than stock markets in other countries. Image Credit: ANI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and stock exchanges have a robust risk management framework in place which automatically gets triggered in response to movements in the indices, the market regulator said on Friday. The framework tracks movements in BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty as well as individual stocks both in cash and derivatives market, it said in a statement.

Some of these measures include value at risk (VaR) margin with initial margin to cover 99 per cent risk of a transaction, extreme loss margin (ELM) to cover the residual risk of a transaction, collection of mark to market losses on daily basis, additional surveillance margins based on stress tests, circuit filters at index levels, circuit filters at stock levels, action on the basis of surveillance inputs, and regular follow up by the clearing corporations with clearing members for collection of margin and pay-in obligations. "The positions of margin payments, margin utilisation, adequacy of collaterals (securities deposited by brokers with the clearing corporations) and pay-in obligations being met by clearing members (brokers) are being continuously monitored," said SEBI.

"Similarly, the settlement and clearance of trades are also being constantly monitored. SEBI and stock exchanges are prepared to take suitable actions as may be required," it added. The SEBI's statement followed as the Indian stock market has been moving over the past few days in tandem with other global markets owing to concerns relating to COVID-19 pandemic, resultant fear of economic slowdown and recent fall in global crude prices.

It said the fall in Indian indices has been significantly lower than stock markets in other countries. SEBI said the closing index in on January 31 was down by 19.83 per cent for Nifty 50 and 19.51 per cent for Sensex 30 compared to 36.30 per cent in Russia, 30.35 per cent in France, 29.43 per cent in Germany, 28.12 per cent in Britain, 24.97 per cent in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 21.3 per cent in Nasdaq (both the United States) and 20.02 per cent in Japan.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Government enjoined by Constitution to protect human rights

As March marks Human Rights Month, the government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to advancing and protecting human rights.Government is enjoined by the Constitution to advance and to protect, without fear or favor, peoples democra...

Soccer-Top flight French domestic club soccer suspended until further notice

Frances top flight Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 domestic soccer club tournaments will be suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus health crisis, the leagues organisers said on Friday.The French domestic soccer cancellation marks the lat...

Scientists detail first known person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in US

Scientists have detailed the first known locally-transmitted case in the US of the novel coronavirus infection, COVID-19, tracing it to a man who contracted the disease from his wife travelling from Wuhan, China. According to the researc...

I crossed over & came back; now I am firmly in saddle: Ajit

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Friday touched upon his short-lived rebellion last year, which saw him briefly joining hands with the BJP, and said he was now firmly in the saddle. In November last year, the senior NCP leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020