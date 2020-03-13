AI cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, 3 other countries till April 30

National carrier Air India has cancelled flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on Friday

The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, the carrier said it was curtailing services to various other countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka

The carrier has already cancelled flights to Kuwait.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

