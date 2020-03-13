AI cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, 3 other countries till April 30
National carrier Air India has cancelled flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on Friday
The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, the carrier said it was curtailing services to various other countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka
The carrier has already cancelled flights to Kuwait.
