Left Menu
Development News Edition

Star Health unveils insurance cover targeted at millennials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:16 IST
Star Health unveils insurance cover targeted at millennials

Chennai, Mar 13 (PTI): Private health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance on Friday said it has unveiled a new policy to incentivise health-conscious millennials. The Young Star Insurance policy covers 18-40 year olds for their specific healthcare requirements. It offers benefits such as incentive-led wellness programmes and lowest waiting periods among others, a press release said.

The Young Star policy is available on an individual basis and also as a family floater plan and the sum insured ranges from Rs three lakh to Rs one crore. The policy offers an additional basic sum insured of 25 per cent (or upto Rs one lakh) on any road accidents requiring in-patient hospitalisation.

"Through our consumer engagements, we understood that millennials are reticent to purchase health insurance to mitigate their healthcare expenses, as they find features in the current offerings do not pertain to their needs," the company managing director Anand Roy said. "We have designed the Young Star policy to include benefits such as lifelong premium renewal discounts, instalment premium options, wellness programmes to manage and get incentivised on good health," he said.

In FY 2019, Star Health has procured a gross written premium of Rs 5,412 crore. It has over 11,000 employees and 500 branches across India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Czech government bans most travel in and out of country to fight coronavirus

The Czech government has imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs travelling abroad as of Monday as it tries to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.We issue a ban on entry for all for...

Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI

Australia crushed New Zealand by 71 runs in the first one day international at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. After New Zealand earlier kept the home side to 258 for seven, the Australian bowling attack dominated the Kiwi batsmen...

Panic after neighbour of coronavirus patient dies in Kerala

An elderly man, who was a neighbour of a coronavirus patient at Chengalam here and under home quarantine, died on Friday en route to hospital and authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report and test results of samples to confirm the cau...

Ohio likely has 100,000 coronavirus cases: health official

The US state of Ohio likely has more than 100,000 people carrying the new coronavirus, the state health department director said. Speaking at a press conference Thursday with state governor Mike DeWine to announce measures to slow the sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020