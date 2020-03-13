Coronavirus: BYD Company opens largest face mask plant

Chennai, Mar 13 (PTI): China-headquartered BYD Company on Friday said it uas unveiled the largest face masks plant aimed at serving the demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. BYD is proud to announce that it has created the world's largest mass produced face mask plant. The plant is now running at full capacity and is able to produce 50 lakh masks and three lakh bottles of disinfectants per day, a company said in a statement here.

The company said the plant would allow the firm to alleviate severe shortage that has affected hospitals and agencies across China in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. A special task force was appointed by BYD chairman and president Wang Chuanfu consisting of leaders from various divisions and more than 3,000 engineers were involved in research and development, design among others.

With the company making about five to 10 new mask- producing machines on a daily-basis, the number of masks produced by BYD was increasing from approximately three lakh units to five lakh units per day. BYD currently has a total production capacity of 50 lakh masks per day, it said..

