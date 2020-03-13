Left Menu
India Food Forum Served Up Surprises in the Food Service Space: Technopak, Nielsen, PwC, Deloitte Shared Some Interesting Findings

  Updated: 13-03-2020 16:53 IST
MUMBAI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India's largest food retail intelligence event, India Food Forum 2020, focused on massive emerging opportunities in cloud kitchens, food delivery systems and start-ups in the food space. Some interesting trends were addressed by prominent speakers of top firms like Technopak Nielsen, Deloitte, PwC at the Forum which was held in February at Hotel Renaissance, Mumbai. Commenting on the Indian Food Service Market, Saloni Nangia, President, Technopak, highlighted some of the trends observed: According to her, the organized sector will rapidly outpace the unorganized in this space. Even in the organised sector, casual dining is leading the way. Among the top eight cities: 42% are from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, etc.

The top five trends observed were food services and food retailing that are exploring convergence, emergence of captive dining spaces and delivery platforms to compete in mass-to-mid play. Urban consumers are becoming more homogenous and locations are moving beyond malls and plazas. In his address, Kunal Gupta, Director- Lead, Digital Retail (E-commerce) Nielsen India, threw some surprises.

According to him, dinner orders are 1.6x times more than lunch orders during the week days. During the weekends dinner orders shows a steep decline. He attributed this to the fact that people tend to go out for dinner more during the weekends. Eight metros are driving volumes in the online food ordering space, with South India being a clear leader with 40% market share. 77% of these are males with 60% being in the 18-29 year-old category. Monday and Saturday show more preference for vegetarian food.

Another trend that came across clearly was that southern cities mostly prefer north Indian cuisine. North Indian food is also the top preference in cities like Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. Avinash Chandani, Director, Strategy & Operations at Deloitte suggested that technology will be a disruptor of the ecosystem of food value chain. Some of the major trends that are shaping the industry are convenience to eat-out and take-away option, preference for healthy ingredients, glocalization of taste, ease of online ordering and the role of social media.

Also, hyperlocal delivery, though at a nascent stage in India, offers significant growth potential. In the its address, Anurag Mathur, Partner & Leader, Consumer & Retail, Strategy and Part of (PwC Network) stated that, rising income, underpenetrated market, urbanisation, growing number of working women and increasing number of cuisine and format options will change the food service industry. According to them, there is an INR 30,000 Crore aggregation and delivery market, beyond restaurants that is growing at 30% and cloud kitchen is a great leveler.

About India Food Forum India Food Forum is India's most powerful food retail intelligence event. Launched in 2008, the annual business event is a powerful showcase of ground-breaking insights, analyses, products, technologies, emerging innovations, trends and developments, in the business of food in India. Every year, India Food Forum – through a conference, masterclasses and specialised exhibition zones — presents and analyses unique research findings, consumption and retail trends in food. The event puts together the most comprehensive capsule of trends and innovations that affect businesses engaged in the all aspects of the food retail value chain – from sourcing ingredients to retailing. For more information, please visit: www.indiafoodforum.com/ PWR PWR.

