Sony BBC Earth's Eye Opening Docu-film, 'Climate Change - The Facts'

Launched a thought-provoking 360° campaign Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The global temperature is predicted to increase by 1.5 degrees by 2040 - beyond which, climate change would cause irreversible damage. That’s how close our world is from a climate catastrophe. The clock is ticking seemingly faster than ever before but, is hope still alive? Underlining this campaign thought, Sony BBC Earth introduced a landmark film, ‘Climate Change – The Facts’. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the docu-film premiered on 7th March at 9 PM which unveiled the whole truth behind the biggest danger facing mankind - from the impact of our actions to the solution. ‘Climate Change – The Facts’ delivered an unflinching exploration of what dangerous levels of climate change could mean for all life on Earth and touches upon different aspects of it - from deforestation and melting icebergs to drought and the effects on humans and wildlife. It also looked at potential solutions and explores the innovations, technology and actions the world's governments, industries and individuals are taking to prevent further warming. While Climate Change - the greatest challenge facing mankind - is here and glaring at us like never-before, not all life is lost and hope is still alive.

To promote this need of the hour film, Sony BBC Earth deployed an extensive and a stimulating 360° campaign which compelled people to stop, think and act, for positive change. The campaign was on-air, in-cinema, in print, on-ground, out of home (OOH) and on digital mediums. To begin with, Sony BBC Earth partnered with PVR to run a week-long promotional campaign across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai, giving viewers a peek into the landmark film before its Television Premiere in India. This was coupled with a theatrical screening where Sony BBC Earth assembled an ensemble of influencers and celebrities who came in support of the film and were faced with the pertinent question - ‘Is hope still alive’. Additionally, high traffic locations in Mumbai and Delhi were selected to compel the onlookers to realize the impact of human actions on Climate Change via eye-catching and innovative OOH campaign. To add to this, employees of 14 trade offices such as Group M, Lodestar, ZO, Starcom and OMD across Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore were made faced with the hard reality of Climate Change via innovative branding. Even on social media, Sony BBC Earth’s clutter-breaking campaign intended to stir conversations and inspire positive action.

To know whether hope is still alive, tune to ‘Climate Change – The Facts’ on 14th March at PM only on Sony BBC Earth Comments Tushar Shah, Business Head - English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India and Sony AATH, "As we turn three, we are proud to have changed the way people look at infotainment by providing content that not just appeals to the mind and heart but also stirs conversation around pertinent questions. ‘Climate Change – The Facts’ is another such landmark film which explores the environment and the challenges facing the natural world. We are certain that this eye-opening and thought-provoking film will inspire India to commit to our environment like never-before”. Sony BBC Earth Sony BBC Earth is a premium factual entertainment channel by MSM Worldwide Factual Media – a Joint venture between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and BBC Worldwide.

Sony BBC Earth is home to BBC’s award-winning factual programs and work of some of the world’s foremost factual film makers. Rooted in the philosophy of ‘Feel Alive’, the channel promises grand visual spectacle, positive insightful storytelling and a new perspective to knowledge and entertainment. The channel has diverse content offering ranging from for fun, insightful science, nature and wildlife to adventure and human interest stories with shows like Blue Planet II, Dynasties, Trust Me I’m a Doctor, Rick Stein’s India, Bang Goes the Theory, Deadly 60, Planet Earth II, Fishing Impossible, Where the Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle etc.

For more information, please visit www.sonybbcearth.com About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan. SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; WAH, the FTA channel for Hindi movies; SAB and SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN’s content library; PIX and PIX HD, the English movie channels; AXN and AXN HD, the channels showcasing the best in Reality, Entertainment and Drama; Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; MIX a refreshing Hindi music channel; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; sports entertainment channels – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; SonyLIV - the digital entertainment VOD platform; SPN Productions, the networks’ film production arm and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. SPN reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.

The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. SPN is a recipient of several awards, including the ‘Aon Best Employers India’ Award in recognition of SPN’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners, listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India and adjudged one of India’s Great Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 24th year of operations in India. It has a subsidiary, MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India. For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com.

