Surti lady Ajita Italiya wins Iconic Woman of the Year award

Ajita Italiya, a fashion entrepreneur from Surat, has added another feather in her cap by receiving Iconic Woman Of The Year award at recently organized an event on this Woman's day at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Mar 13 (ANI/NewsWire Gujarat): Ajita Italiya, a fashion entrepreneur from Surat, has added another feather in her cap by receiving Iconic Woman Of The Year award at recently organized an event on this Woman's day at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. She is the founder of Ajiliyaa the multi-designer store and cafe Ajiliya. Bollywood actress Amisha Patel facilitated her on this occasion. Ajita Italiya is the first Indian woman cyclist to cross Spiti Valley (Himachal Pradesh) and first Indian woman cyclist to reach ANINI (China Border-Arunachal Pradesh) to MIAO.

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan was also present to grace the event along with known Bollywood celebrities. Ajita Italiya Got awarded along with TikTok star Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Actress Adaa Khan, Hina Khan, Sonnali Seygall, Meera Chopra, Mrunal Panchal, Nivedita Basu, Nyra Banerjee, Deepshikha Deshmukh, singer Jyotica Tangari.

Addition to that Ajita has already written a book on her life journey named "Sincerely yours". Ajita Italiya a mother of two children, a socialite, a singer, a performer, cyclist and Surat-based fashion entrepreneur has set a milestone for every woman of her age.

Italiya's recent songs: "Jab Koi Baat - Vhalam Avo Ne" got released on Valentine's Day and "Ame Mahiyara Re" during last Navratri were YouTube sensation. This story is provided by Newswire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsWire Gujarat)

