Surti lady Ajita Italiya receives Iconic Woman of the Year award

• First Indian woman cyclist to cross Spiti Valley & to reach ANINI (China Border-Arunachal Pradesh) to MIAO Surat (Gujarat): Fashion entrepreneur from Surat Ajita Italiya was facilitated with ICONIC WOMAN OF THE YEAR award at recently organized an event on this Woman’s day at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. Bollywood actress Amisha Patel was present on this occasion. Ajita Italiya is the first Indian woman cyclist to cross Spiti Valley (Himachal Pradesh) & first Indian woman cyclist to reach ANINI (China Border-Arunachal Pradesh) to MIAO. Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan was also present to grace the event along with known Bollywood celebrities. Ajita Italiya Got awarded along with Tiktok star Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Actress Adaa Khan, Hina Khan, Sonnali Seygall, Meera Chopra, Mrunal Panchal, Nivedita Basu, Nyra Banerjee, Deepshikha Deshmukh, singer Jyotica Tangari. Addition to that Ajita has already written a book on her life journey named “Sincerely yours”.

Ajita Italiya a mother of 2 children, a socialite, a singer, a performer, cyclist & Surat based a fashion entrepreneur has set a milestone for every woman of her age. Her recently released songs “Jab Koi Baat – Vhalam Avo Ne” got released on Valentine’s Day& “Ame Mahiyara Re” during last Navratri were YouTube sensation. Website Links : http://ajiliyaa.com/ PWR PWR.

