BRIEF-Activist Investor Carl Icahn Says Stocks May Have A Longer Way To Go Down - CNBC Interview

* CARL ICAHN SAYS STOCKS MAY HAVE A LONGER WAY TO GO DOWN - CNBC INTERVIEW

* CARL ICAHN SAYS BUYING SOME STOCKS AT THESE LEVELS - CNBC INTERVIEW * CARL ICAHN SAYS TIME FOR OXY CEO AND BOARD TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE - CNBC INTERVIEW

* CARL ICAHN SAYS MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES COULD BLOW UP - CNBC * CARL ICAHN SAYS SHORT INSURERS OF OFFICES AND MALL MORTGAGES - CNBC INTERVIEW

* CARL ICAHN SAYS OXY IS A GOOD COMPANY WITH AN AWFUL BOARD - CNBC INTERVIEW Source text: https://cnb.cx/2vWzrpE Further company coverage:

