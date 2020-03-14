Russia to limit flights with EU starting Monday: government

Russia is limiting flights with the European Union beginning Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow said Friday

The state health regulator said the restrictions were being imposed "to ensure state security, protect public health and prevent the spread of new coronavirus infection in Russia," according to a statement online.

