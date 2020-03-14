Famed Writer in Quora and CA, Aditya Bhutra debuts his Fiction Novel - Love Beyond Hookup

New Delhi, March 14th, 2020: We all know about the parallel culture that is spreading in our society, which is known as Online dating. We have heard a lot about them but do you know what happens behind the veil? Aditya, being the voice of youth, has come out with the same in his debut novel, Love beyond Hookup. As the name suggests, you would get to experience both the worlds in this book, Hookup and Love. Mukul being the lead character in this book, epitomes the guy who believes in the theory of no strings attached rather than the true love or relationships. Being pro in using all online dating apps, Mukul gets blindfold by this fact that love is all bullshit. But once he pays a visit to Ahmedabad for his office work, he gets an opportunity to interact with Mohika, his crush and he falls in love. He does all those tasks which a lover would do for his beloved, be it eating Pani Puri, ordering branded handbag from Amazon, going on a ride leaving team dinner, etc.

This goes on for months, till one day, she decides that she does not want to be with him. As per the author, it took him around 5 months to complete the book and 2 months to finalize the climax. He had to re-write the climax several times before arriving at the final one. Vicky, being another protagonist, talks about his Mumbai life in detail. He is not as cool as Mukul and is struggling to make his boring life as interesting as Mukul. The book has been designed in such a manner that two stories are moving in tandem. In one chapter, you would find Mukul narrating his experiences, in the other, Vicky would come up with his sedentary lifestyle.

One of the amazing aspects of this book is that the author has tried to keep the story linked to real-life incidents. Name of the chapters is also funny to read, say, Ahmedabad Love, Pani Puri, Mahakaleshwar Temple etc. Who would have known that flirting could also happen at temples? The author has tried to picturize this thing in the best manner. The appreciation of his writing hails from Founder of Blue Hill Publications to the public, that comments on his writing. If you ask us why this book is a must-read for you, the reason is – it is the voice of the heart and author has tried to bring in front of the world the thought process of a hookup guy. He has answered till date 900+ questions and grabbed 26000+ upvotes on all his answers on the Quora plaform.

About the Author Being a Chartered Accountant, people expect that he would be good with numbers and not with emotions. But what if we say that he is good with both of them? Aditya Bhutra, being the Chartered Accountant and four-plus years of corporate experience, he is one of the rising authors in the writers' community. Being on Quora and garnering 3 million+ views with some eccentric ideas is a feature quite talking about. He started mentoring Chartered Accountant students from Nov16 and presently, he talks about love, parenting, life advice and taboo matters, on Quora.

Though every answer of him is related to our life which we experience in our daily life but fail to notice, his one of the answers, What can we learn from Sudha Murthy has garnered 84,000+ views with 6,000+ upvotes. One of the amazing things about this author is that he has written all his Quora answers in Mumbai local. Mumbai local traffic is worldwide famous for its crowd and writing answers in the bogie full of people is quite an amazing task.

He believes in one thing and that is – People today crave for ideas, formatting and grammatical errors can be taken care of later. He has come up with his debut novel, which is about office romance and rising tendency of youth for one night stands rather than the love. He lives in Mumbai and in his free time, loves to chit-chat with pillars of India, whom politicians call as ‘Aam Aadmi of India.’ Aditya is a writer first and the author next. He is into writing field for 4 years and to fly his prowess to another level, he has now come with his book.

Official website: http://authoraditya.com

