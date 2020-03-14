PVR to open 4 more screens in Indore

Film exhibitor PVR Cinemas on Saturday said it has received licences to operate four new screens at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The company is opening the new screens at PVR Treasure Island Mall in Indore, a statement said. The now nine-screen property will introduce two mainstream and two special formats - PVR PlayHouse and PVR 4DX in the existing five-screen cinema, it added.

The company mentioned that due to recent Madhya Pradesh government order on temporary closure of cinemas as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of COVID19, the screens will be opened as soon as the order is lifted. With this expansion, the PVR has augmented its screen count in Western Region to 258 screens across 61 properties and 18 screens across four properties in Madhya Pradesh. The property can now accommodate 1,555 audiences. "We are excited to introduce two new formats for our patrons in the region. PVR PlayHouse and 4DX technology have received an exponential response from the cine lovers so far and we are hopeful that it will be a success in this market as well," PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta said. "With this, we continue to reiterate our focus on making inroads into smaller markets in India where there is significant growth potential," he stated. With these four new screens, the company has opened 87 screens in one financial year which is the highest in the industry so far, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd said.

Speaking about coronavirus scare, he said, "Currently, it is a situation wherein we first pray for the wellbeing and good health of all our customers. As we stay hopeful that this current state of aberration will pass soon, we continue to stay focused on our business outlook for 2020." PTI KKS MR MR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

