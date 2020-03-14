Car owners can sell vehicles at Maruti Suzuki True Value outlets now

Maruti Suzuki’s pre-owned car network 'True Value' on Saturday announced the facility of vehicle buying for car owners. This introduction aims to facilitate True Value’s motto of being a trusted one-stop destination for buying and selling quality pre-owned cars, a statement said

Through this, customers can get their cars evaluated digitally at their home, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said

Maruti Suzuki True Value with nearly 570 brick and mortar showrooms in more than 280 cities has sold over 4 lakh cars in 2019-20, recording sales growth of 3.7 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.