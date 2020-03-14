Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIBOC condemns purported verbal attack on SBI chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:25 IST
AIBOC condemns purported verbal attack on SBI chief
The AIBOC is the largest bank officers' organization having membership of around 3,20,000 officers. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has condemned the purported "unsavory attack" on SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a banking event last month in Guwahati. The association claimed that an audio clip has gone viral on social media that revealed the finance minister coming down heavily on SBI chief, accusing him of poor credit uptick, during an outreach programme in late February. The AIBOC is the largest bank officers' organization having membership of around 3,20,000 officers. The AIBOC "vehemently condemns the direct and unsavory attack on the Chairman of State Bank of India, Rajnish Kumar by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently in Guwahati as revealed in an audio clip, which has gone viral on social media", it said in a statement dated March 13.

It appears that on February 27, 2020, while attending the SBI Financial Inclusion Outreach programme at Guwahati, the finance minister came down heavily on State Bank of India and its chairman Rajnish Kumar in presence of finance minister of Assam and other officials of DFS, state government, heads of various other banks, the AIBOC said. "She launched a vituperative verbal tirade at Rajnish Kumar and accused him of being responsible for all the failures of extending loans, especially to tea garden workers in Assam," it added. She even went on to brand SBI as a "heartless bank" and literally humiliated Rajnish Kumar, chairman of the largest bank of the country in the forum, it claimed.

"On top of all, it is disheartening to observe that the entire episode has been recorded by someone and it has been ensured that the same goes viral on social media. "We deem it nothing but an unfortunate deliberate attempt on part of certain unidentified miscreants who can unauthorisedly go to the extent of recording and spreading the humiliation of SBI Chairman at the hands of the finance minister at an official conclave," the banking officers' union said. It said the intent to make the audio and letting it go viral on social media has the only possible motive of demeaning and tarnishing the image of the largest public sector bank in the eyes of the public at large.

"We are of the view that representatives of the people should abstain from indulging in such misdemeanor with any top-level executive of the public sector banks." AIBOC further said: "We also demand an immediate investigation in the matter of recording of the Financial Outreach Programme Enclave at Guwahati and misuse of social media by certain miscreants."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

UAE cancels events, flights due to coronavirus as central bank announces fiscal plan

The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday it was shutting major tourism and cultural venues, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum and the Ferrari World theme park, from March 15-31, as Gulf states stepped up measures against coronavirus. T...

Quarantine facilities for 1,400 people at police training schools

The Delhi government will make quarantine facilities for around 1,400 people at police training schools in Jharoda Kala and Wazirabad in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In the second phase, DDA Flats at Narela will be prepared with quaran...

GST hike to hit domestic sales, make mobile phones costlier

The GST Councils decision to hike tax on mobile phones to 18 per cent will make handsets costlier and hit domestic consumption as well as Make in India programme, industry players said on Saturday. This was time for statesmanship especia...

Coronavirus threat: Jharkhand archery championship postponed

The state-level archerychampionship in Jharkhand has been postponed indefinitely inwake of the coronavirus outbreak, its organisers said onSaturdayThe tournament was scheduled to be held in Jamshedpurfrom March 27 to March 31, Jharkhand Arc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020