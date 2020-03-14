Left Menu
IndiGo to cancel some flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi

  New Delhi
  Updated: 14-03-2020 22:44 IST
National carrier Air India has also decided to curtail services to Dubai, Doha, Muscat and Riyadh for a month, an airline spokesperson said. Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest carrier IndiGo on Saturday announced cancellation of some flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from March 17 in view of travel restrictions. National carrier Air India has also decided to curtail services to Dubai, Doha, Muscat and Riyadh for a month, an airline spokesperson said.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, many countries have imposed travel restrictions. "Owing to the suspension of visas for all foreigners with exception of diplomatic passport holders, IndiGo will be cancelling some of its flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi w.e.f. March 17, 2020 until the travel restrictions are lifted," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline also said that it would be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers. "GoAir has convened a meeting on Sunday and a decision (about flight services to UAE) will be taken after that (meeting)," an airline spokesperson said.

The budget carrier operates flights to Abu Dhabi. "We are reviewing the situation on a constant basis. No cancellations have been planned yet," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

SpiceJet flies to some destinations in the Gulf region, including Dubai..

