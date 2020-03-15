Coronavirus: SER opens 50-bed isolation ward in Ranchi railway

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has opened a 50-bed isolation ward in the Ranchi rail division hospital in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Sunday. Apart from the 50-bed isolation ward, a 24/7 emergency team has also been deployed at the hospital, the SER said in a statement.

Cleaning workers of the SER are sanitising points of human contact such as doorknobs, washbasins and benches at major railway stations at regular intervals, it said. There are 45 railway stations in the Ranchi railway division of the SER.

The SER is also undertaking an awareness drive about COVID-19 through public address systems at major stations and inside the compartments of local trains across the railway zone, SER CPRO Sanjay Ghosh said..

