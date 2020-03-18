Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Asian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact -Thomson Reuters/INSEAD

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 08:30 IST
POLL-Asian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact -Thomson Reuters/INSEAD

Confidence among Asian companies slumped to near 11-year lows in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic sent countries into lockdown, battering economic activity and consumer sentiment, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.

Representing the six-month outlook of 100 companies, the Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index fell 18 points to 53 for the first quarter. While anything above 50 indicates a positive outlook, the latest reading was the same as the second quarter of last year, which in turn was the lowest since the second quarter of 2009, when the first edition of the survey was released.

Also, the survey, conducted in 11 Asia-Pacific countries across a range of sectors from Feb. 28 to March. 13, does not reflect the gloom that has pervaded markets this week. "If we run this survey today, the index will be significantly lower because of what has happened in the rest of the world and financial markets," said Antonio Fatas, Singapore-based economics professor at global business school INSEAD.

"If Europe and the U.S. can't control the coronavirus, we're going to have a few more weeks of explosion in cases and see a massive disruption to the world economy." Despite an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and similar measures by policymakers globally to shore up liquidity, financial markets had their worst day in 30 years on Monday as investors worry that central banks may have spent all their ammunition even as the virus spreads further.

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE VIRUS The coronavirus pandemic was cited as the main business risk by respondents in the survey, followed by continuing trade tensions and a global recession.

Just a month ago, markets were hitting record highs on hopes the outbreak would largely be contained in China. But there have now been more cases and deaths outside mainland China. Several countries have now banned mass gatherings such as sports, cultural and religious events to combat the virus that has infected over 180,000 people globally and killed over 7,000.

"I don't want to look at any economic indicator but only how the contagion is spreading. Because that's going to drive economic activity, the ability of people to go back to work, to go to restaurants, to fly back," Fatas said. For an interactive graphic on the business sentiment index, see: https://tmsnrt.rs/33Kj7CW

'INVISIBLE ENEMY' The transport and logistics sector, especially aviation, have been hit hard as countries impose travel curbs to combat the spread of the virus.

Qantas Airways CEO has called the crisis the "single biggest shock" that the sector has ever experienced. According to Vasu Menon, senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank Wealth Management, the current situation "is different from the global financial crisis because you're dealing with a big, big unknown. An invisible enemy".

"It's causing major supply and demand disruption. There's no end in sight at the moment," he said. Respondents to the survey included Suzuki Motor, Delta Electronics Thailand, Hero MotoCorp, Metropolitan Bank and Trust and Oil Search.

Note: Companies surveyed can change from quarter to quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What will happen in April 2020? Here's everything about viral memes

2020 has been quite a year, be it the US-Iran tensions, massive bushfires in Australia and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. But the latest memes have taken it up with a hilarious touch, hinting that there might be a lot more to 2020.Borrow...

Gold gains Rs 311 on higher demand, rupee depreciation

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 311 to Rs 40,241 per 10 gram in the national capital amid rupee depreciation and higher buying, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 39,930 per 10 gram on Tuesday.Spot gold fo...

WB officials to stay at home after coming in contact with officer whose son tested COVID-19 positive

A few senior West Bengal government officials, including Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, were asked to stay at home after they came in contact with an officer whose son tested positive for coronavirus, sources said on Wednesday. The o...

MP political crisis: SC refuses to send Registrar General to meet rebel MLAs, defers hearing for tomorrow 10.30 am.

MP political crisis SC refuses to send Registrar General to meet rebel MLAs, defers hearing for tomorrow 10.30 am....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020