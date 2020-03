BRIEF-Inditex Books Inventory Provision Of 287 Mln Euro To Account For Impact Of Covid-19

* SAYS GROUP HAS BOOKED AN INVENTORY PROVISION OF €287 MILLION TO ACCOUNT FOR THE IMPACT THAT COVID-19 MIGHT HAVE ON THE ESTIMATED NET REALIZABLE VALUE OF THE SPRING/SUMMER INVENTORY POSITION AT JANUARY 31, 2020

* SAYS THE NET INCOME WILL BE ALLOCATED TO RESERVES WITH A VIEW TO SUBMITTING A FINAL PROPOSAL ON DIVIDENDS AT A LATER BOARD MEETING PRIOR TO THE AGM WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE IN JULY * SAYS DUE TO CURRENT UNCERTAIN SITUATION CONSIDERS NOT RIGHT MOMENT TO TAKE DECISION ON THE DIVIDEND TO BE PROPOSED RELATING TO FY 2019

