LTTS, IIT-Kanpur to collaborate on cybersecurity research

L&T Technology Services Limited has signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur to collaborate on research in industrial and infrastructure cybersecurity. LTTS, a pure-play engineering services company, and IIT-Kanpur will together set-up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the IIT-Kanpur campus.

Research to be conducted is in the areas of Honeypot (network-attached system set up to entrap cyberattacks and study hacking attempts), intrusion detection systems, malware analysis, blockchain, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing and provide cybersecurity awareness and training programmes, it was stated. The MoU will also give LTTS access to IIT-Kanpurs "cutting-edge" testbed for critical infrastructure, LTTS said in a statement.

The CoE will be a part of IIT-Kanpurs C3i Centre, a Government of India-funded cybersecurity research centre, developed to work on "solutions and technologies to protect Indias strategic and critical utility infrastructure," the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.