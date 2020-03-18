Vistara's Dreamliner aircraft to conduct 1st commercial flight on Delhi-Mumbai route on Mar 19

Vistara said on Wednesday that its newly-inducted wide-body 787-9 Dreamliner plane would operate its first commercial flight on Delhi-Mumbai route on March 19. "The aircraft will operate on domestic routes for crew training for a limited period of time, before being deployed on long-haul international operations," the full-service carrier said in its press release.

The plane, which has the registration number VT-TSD, is the first wide-body aircraft in the airline's fleet and was received from Boeing last month. On March 19, the first commercial flight UK933 would leave from Delhi airport at 3.30 pm and arrive at Mumbai airport at 5.40 pm. The return flight would depart from Mumbai at 6.40 pm and arrive at Delhi airport at 8.50 pm.

The plane is the first of the total six 787-9 aircraft that the airline would receive in the coming 15 months from Boeing. Vistara's Dreamliner has 30 seats in business class, 21 seats in premium economy and 248 seats in economy..

