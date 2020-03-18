Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK shares slide as firms flag more virus damage

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:38 IST
UPDATE 1-UK shares slide as firms flag more virus damage

Britain's stock markets dived for the eighth day in 10 on Wednesday, as more companies warned of a severe hit to earnings from the coronavirus pandemic even as policymakers pushed for fresh stimulus measures to support global growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 4.7%, with Boeing supplier Meggit, aero-engines maker Rolls-Royce dropping 22.5% and 14.2%, respectively, as evidence grew of the profound damage the crisis is doing to global airlines. U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said it would take several years for the industry to recover in a widely-circulated note that cut its price target on Rolls-Royce by 29%, citing falling expectations for cash flow.

IT company Micro Focus International slumped 16.1% as it scrapped its final dividend as part of its plan to brace for the fall out of the pandemic. Car sales network Pendragon dropped 20.5% as it warned virus spread in the UK could reduce footfall and worsen results that already show it losing money.

"Ultimately no amount of cash or measures to mitigate the economic impact of the crash can tell investors what they want to know right now, which is when daily life will return to normal," said Russ Mould, investment director at online broker AJ Bell. The FTSE and other major stock markets, down by around a third in the month since the scale of the virus outbreak began to hit home, had recovered some ground on Tuesday as the Trump administration pushed for a $1 trillion stimulus package and the UK unveiled a 330 billion-pound lifeline of loan guarantees and other measures.

But evidence of the carnage the shutdown will wreak in the most exposed businesses continues to grow, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of a virtual shutdown of the country hammering pubs, restaurant and retail companies. Rather than growing 5% as previously forecast, the latest Refinitiv data suggests companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 will post a 4.1% decline in earnings between January and March.

Wagamama owner Restaurant Brands and another pub operator, Mitchells and Butler also outlined severe falls on sales and efforts to shore up their financial situation for later in the year. Among the few gainers were supermarket chains, with WM Morrison Supermarket and Sainbury gaining more than 5% amid panic buying by shoppers.

"Across Europe, it feels like a reaction to yesterday's late rebound," Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx "There are pockets of gains today like the UK supermarket stocks are up. That's a sign that investors are looking at sectors that may benefit from this crisis, that's a good sign maybe, although that's not helping things today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA

As many as 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State ...

Koregaon-Bhima commission summons Sharad Pawar

The Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission has summoned NCP chief Sharad Pawar to depose before it as a witness in the 2018 caste-violence case, the panels lawyer Ashish Satpute said here on Wednesday. Pawar will have to appear before the commis...

Russia feeding coronavirus disinformation to sow panic in West, EU document says

Russian media have deployed a significant disinformation campaign against the West to worsen the impact of the coronavirus, generate panic and sow distrust, according to a European Union document seen by Reuters.Pushing fake news online in ...

ECB ready to do everything it takes to counter turmoil: Schnabel

The European Central Bank is ready to everything in its mandate to ease market turmoil, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday just as Italian bonds suffered their worst selloff since the currency blocs debt crisis.Invoking the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020