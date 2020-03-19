Left Menu
Development News Edition

PGF invests $17 million in Rotorua tourism, health and wellbeing services

“The $8 million support to QE Health from the PGF is enabling QE Health to move from its existing premises that were no longer fit for purpose, enabling a new purpose-designed facility to be built,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

PGF invests $17 million in Rotorua tourism, health and wellbeing services
Today, QE services include a range of wellbeing services including cancer recovery, accident rehabilitation, clinical psychology, and social work. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $17 million in Rotorua's tourism, health, and wellbeing capabilities, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

"This PGF support comes at a crucial time as the Government takes decisive action to protect people and their jobs from the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Whilst critically it ensures job security for New Zealanders, it is a reminder that we need to be ready when the world recovers from the effects of COVID-19," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

The projects receiving PGF funding are:

$8 million to QE Health for a purpose-built new facility

$9 million to The Pukeroa Oruawhata Group to help develop its Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa

"The $8 million support to QE Health from the PGF is enabling QE Health to move from its existing premises that were no longer fit for purpose, enabling a new purpose-designed facility to be built," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"Working in partnership with the Government's $12.1 billion COVID-19 economic packages this PGF support will provide much-needed job certainty and security for the 75 existing employees at QE health, enable the continuation of its health and wellbeing services, and facilitate its business diversification and growth in the future."

"QE Health is historically significant to the people of Rotorua as a specialist clinical and rehabilitation provider with a 76-year history that links us to our returning servicemen, our ANZAC's, originally established for rehabilitation and care for injured soldiers returning from World War II.

Today, QE services include a range of wellbeing services including cancer recovery, accident rehabilitation, clinical psychology, and social work. It also facilitates student/intern placements in rheumatology, psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, nursing, and sports and fitness whilst supporting research with a number of tertiary institutions.

"The $9 million support from the PGF for the Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa, will support the construction of a purpose-built luxury health and wellness spa on the same site, owned by Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"Both businesses have a long term goal to attract domestic and international tourists to stay in Rotorua, known globally as a top 10 destination while offering health and wellness services that utilize the region's unique geothermal waters.

"These combined PGF investments are about building foundations for success. We know that Rotorua is one of New Zealand's leading tourism destinations and that we will pass through the challenges that COVID-19 presents us.

"Kiwis are sensible, practical and smart. We must continue to keep the long term view in mind, seeing the opportunities that exist currently in our domestic market, and be ready to maximize growth and jobs as the world starts travelling again," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: RSS Gen Sec attends puja praying for mankind's

RSS Sarakaryavah GeneralSecretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday attended aspecial puja praying for health and prosperity of themankind in the wake of the coronavirus outbreakHe attended Gharma Prayaschitta Homa andDhanwantari Homa pray...

Lok Sabha debates Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on a bill that seeks to declare the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance. Ayush Minister Shripad Naik moved the Institute of Teaching ...

Indian women's hockey team training on despite COVID-19 pandemic, player eyes Olympics

The COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding, the Indian womens hockey team is going ahead with its plans to resume intense training from next week, with striker Navneet Kaur eying an outing at an Olympics which look doubtful at the moment. The te...

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses convict Akshay Kumar's plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition by Prez.

Nirbhaya case SC dismisses convict Akshay Kumars plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition by Prez....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020