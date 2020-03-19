Round table on Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability: fresh perspectives

There are two round tables during PRC Europe 2020 in Austria on May 18-20, which you shall probably attend. One of them is dedicated to Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability, a topic which was covered a lot, but still has more questions than answers.

"We wanted this round table to be precise as much as possible comparing to widespread vague discussions about environment sustainability, - says Regina Chislova, Project Director of PRC Europe 2020. - That's why we limited the access to the round table, and had to say ''no" to a number of submitted papers that wouldn't bring any value to the conversation'.

Among those who passed 'the entry test' are NEUMAN & ESSER Group, EVAPCO Europe BVBA, Neste Oyj, and McDermott, with a few more papers in the process of consideration. Every speaker has 10 minutes to express the opinion and share experience, and 10 minutes to answer questions to keep it both dynamic and informative.

Among other meetings that will bring together all key people from the downstream industry are CEO Strategic Session, SVP Panel Discussion, and Schwechat refinery visitation. The last is possible through the involvement of OMV Refining & Marketing GmbH, the Host Sponsor of PRC Europe 2020, who operated Schwechat refinery. During the visit, they'll talk about OMV ReOil innovation project - a unique example of circular economy.

