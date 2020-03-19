Left Menu
Development News Edition

Continued spread of Covid-19 to negatively impact domestic auto sector in near term: Ind-Ra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:37 IST
Continued spread of Covid-19 to negatively impact domestic auto sector in near term: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said that the continued spread of Covid-19 would negatively impact the domestic auto industry in the near term, because the Chinese city Wuhan - the epicentre of the outbreak - is a major manufacturing hub for automobile and auto parts. Furthermore, the agency believes the sector would face pressure from not only the supply side but also the demand side and exports, if the spread of Covid-19 persists for more than two months - both domestically and globally, Ind-Ra has said in a statement.

Indian auto ancillaries and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have about 27 per cent import dependence on China for key parts and accessories. The extended production halts in China after the Chinese New Year due to a substantial rise in Covid-19 population have created supply-side risks for domestic auto companies.

Against a backdrop of falling domestic sales and continuing margin pressure, any supply-side shocks could affect the credit metrics of sector companies under further strain. "Under Ind-Ra's base case estimates, a sustained supply chain issue could increase the median net leverage of domestic producers by at least 0.3 times due to the potential margin contraction and asset turnover pressure," it said.

"Wuhan domiciles the manufacturing plants of certain leading global auto component manufacturers supplying to OEMs. Being the epicentre of the pandemic, a major supply chain disruption for key auto components is likely across vehicle segments, like passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and two wheelers," it said. "Furthermore, the transition to Bharat Stage–VI and constant premiumisation of vehicles has increased the reliance of OEMs on the import of technologically advanced products. This could be seen from a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in imported components such as steering and braking systems, engine parts, electronic components, fuel injection parts, and alloy wheels," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Equities slide as COVID-19 pandemic cripples global businesses

Equity indices recovered some lost ground from the intraday low point on Thursday but ended over 2 per cent lower due to concerns over the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic. In money markets, the rupee fell to a low of 75.05 versus th...

UK midcaps tumble again as London braces for shutdown

Britains midcap stocks were down for their eleventh straight session on Thursday, with many domestically focused firms raising the alarm as London braced for a virtual shutdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.The FTSE Mid 250 index...

COVID-19: Noida to have 2 new isolation wards

Authorities have decided to set up two new isolation wards in Noida as coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar touched four on Thursday. In view of the COVID-19 cases reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, two new isolation wards will be set u...

Dutch banks agree to 6-month freeze on loan repayments for small business

Major Dutch banks including ING Groep and ABN Amro have agreed to give small businesses a six-month delay in interest payments on loans, the countrys banking industry association said on Thursday.The Dutch Union of Banks said the measures w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020