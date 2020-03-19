Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 gains on weaker pound, jump in BAT shares

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:10 IST
FTSE 100 gains on weaker pound, jump in BAT shares

The FTSE 100 edged higher in a choppy start on Thursday, supported by a jump in the shares of tobacco company BAT and a weaker pound as London braced for a virtual shutdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The internationally focussed FTSE 100 rose 0.7% by 0827 GMT, as exporters benefitted from a plunge in sterling to its lowest level since March 1985.

British American Tobacco climbed 3.7% after it said the outbreak has not had any material impact, while shares of other blue-chip companies including Diageo, BP and Unilever rose more than 3%. The FTSE mid-cap index dropped 1.1% as domestic businesses struggled after Prime Minister Boris Johnson mulled tougher measures, including closing of underground train stations across the capital and ordering the closure of schools.

Luxury brand Burberry Group gained 2.8% after warning that sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by around 70% to 80% compared to last year, but is mulling cost-cutting to deal with the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Samajwadi Party cancels all programmes including Cycle Yatra this month: Akhilesh Yadav

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that all the party programmes including Cycle Yatra has been cancelled and will now be held from April 22, 2020. The Cycle Yatra was scheduled...

Accenture lowers full-year revenue forecast on coronavirus fears

Online consulting and service provider Accenture on Thursday lowered its full-year revenue growth forecast amid the raging coronavirus outbreak. The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 3 to 6, down from its prior forec...

Premature to say who is responsible for Jamia violence:

It is premature to say who is responsible for the recent violence in Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The government cannot divulge much information about t...

JSPL bags 200 MT iron ore block in Odisha auctions

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL has bagged an iron ore block in the ongoing auctions in Odisha with reserves of about 200 million tonnes MT, a source said on Thursday. &#160; The iron ore block, Guali mine, is spread over 365 hectares in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020