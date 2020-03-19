Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu asks RS members to respect legal provisions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:03 IST
Naidu asks RS members to respect legal provisions

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday asked members of the upper house not to avoid appearing before probe agencies when summoned as it was their duty to respect the law and legal provisions. Naidu made this suo motu announcement soon after the end of the Zero Hour at noon, urging members not to cite house duty as a pretext to avoid summons by law enforcement agencies.

RS member and Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra recently did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that he was occupied with the ongoing Parliament session, among other reasons. Chandra was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

Without taking any name, Naidu told members, "I would like to make a mention that no member of the House should avoid appearing before any investigating agency when she or he is called upon to do so by citing the reason of House duty". "As a lawmaker it is our bounded duty to respect the law and legal procedures. It applies to all in all cases because you can only inform House is in session, give me further date, but you cannot avoid the law enforcing agencies' summons or notices. This has to be taken note of by all," he said and added that he was only stating provisions of law and rules.

His announcement was lauded by some members.PTI NKD/SKC DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock

Airlines across the globe are feeling the pain as travel demand withers because of the coronavirus outbreak, scrapping flights and ditching financial forecasts.Below is a list of how the worlds biggest airlines have responded in alphabetica...

Worldwide server revenue grew 5.1% in Q4 of 2019: Gartner

The worldwide server market continued to grow in the fourth quarter of 2019 as revenue increased 5.1 per cent and shipments grew 11.7 per cent year over year, according to Gartner, Inc. In all of 2019, worldwide server shipments declined 3....

EU health regulator calls for larger studies on potential COVID-19 treatments

A committee of the European healthcare regulator urged researchers to prioritise larger studies into potential treatments for COVID-19, as they are most likely to generate conclusive data.Large multi-centre, multi-arm clinical trials must i...

Actor Vikram Gokhale, two others booked for 'cheating'

Police have registered an offence against noted actor Vikram Gokhale and two others for allegedly duping 14 people in a land deal in Pune district, an official said on Thursday. The two other accused were identified as Jayant Mhalgi and Suj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020