BRIEF-SoftBank Seeks $10 Bln To Supplement Vision Fund Amid Crisis - Bloomberg News

March 19 (Reuters) -

* SOFTBANK SEEKS $10 BILLION TO SUPPLEMENT VISION FUND AMID CRISIS - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* SOFTBANK IS IN TALKS WITH OUTSIDE INVESTORS TO PROVIDE $5 BILLION, WHICH WILL BE MATCHED BY $5 BILLION CONTRIBUTION FROM SOFTBANK- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/33ucJBz Further company coverage:

