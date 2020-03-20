Left Menu
Development News Edition

US urges citizens to avoid all international travel, return home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 02:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 02:08 IST
US urges citizens to avoid all international travel, return home

The United States on Thursday warned against any international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to come home if possible. "In countries where commercial departure options remain available, US citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period," the State Department said as it upgraded its travel advisory to the highest level.

"US citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel," it said. The State Department said the growing number of temporary entry restrictions by governments as well as airline cancellations made smooth travel impossible.

It also said that some US embassies had lower capacity to assist citizens due to departures of personnel over COVID-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'My hands are my tractor': Urban gardens take root in Johannesburg

Whenever people walked by the overgrown bowling green in Johannesburgs working-class Bertrams neighborhood, they saw an eyesore.But Refiloe Molefe saw a chance to feed her community. The 60-year-old former nurse has been farming on the 500-...

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shekhar Kapur's daughter under self-quarantine

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and filmmaker Shekhar Kapurs daughter Kaveri has put herself under self-quarantine after returning from Boston, over coronavirus concerns. Kaveri, who is studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, land...

Italian tourist dies in Jaipur hospital

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had recovered from novel coronavirus died at a private hospital in Jaipur, an official said on Friday. The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night and he passed away, SMS Medical College...

Ashoka Buildcon arm executes concession pact with NHAI for Rs 1,036 cr road project

Ashoka Buildcon on Friday announced the execution of a concession agreement with NHAI for a Rs 1,035.5 crore road project in Karnataka. Ashoka Banwara Bettadahalli Road Pvt Ltd SPV has executed a concession agreement with National Highways ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020