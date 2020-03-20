Indian Businesswoman Naina Parekh's Massager Backpack Appears On 'Good Morning America'

MUMBAI, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Mumbai-based businesswoman and innovator Naina Parekh, the world's first built-in massager backpack, EUME was featured on America's widely-viewed show 'Good Morning America'. Irked at witnessing her 20-year-old son suffer back pain caused by carrying a heavy backpack everyday, Naina (44) teamed up with her partner Sanjay Parekh to build the world's first backpack with a built-in massager - EUME bags. The venture, launched in 2018, is backed by Daymon John, an American investor who also appears on the popular show Shark Tank.

A worldwide patented brand, EUME Bags are made in India, manufactured in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The product has four in-built massagers, two on the upper shoulder and two on the lower back. One button can operate all four massagers. The entire module runs on a power bank (one hour of massage consumes 1,000 mAh of power) with a dual-USB port, which can also charge other devices such as phones, tablets etc.

The bags come in 6 variants that offer unique features, like the 40 Litre backpack designed for students or the rugged backpack, enforced for trekkers and sports enthusiasts, to name a few. "Sanjay and I are so incredibly excited that EUME backpacks made it to the massive platform of 'Good Morning America'. After 3 years of cutting-edge research and innovation, we are confident of our product creating a positive impact among the masses globally," says Naina.

In addition to positioning the product in the US market, Parekh hopes the product's appearance will inspire more Indian innovators, especially women, to go for their goals. "Next on the goalpost is to take EUME bags to the Indian Army. Our Military personnel takes long, stressful journeys at the border to protect us. It'll be an honour if our bags could ease their job even a little bit," Naina says.

EUME Backpacks are currently available on EUME's website with some great deals. EUME bags can also be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and in offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Mumbai T2 duty-free stores. About EUME: Founded by Sanjay Parekh and Naina Parekh, EUME is the world's first built in massager backpack that caters to the needs of evolving India. It has also recently been granted a patent from the US patenship office.

With a legacy of over 49 years, the brand is a venture of Avon Group, one of the leading umbrella manufacturers and Travel Trolley Bags manufacturers in Mumbai as well as umbrella and Bags suppliers in India. Employing their expertise in superior quality products, extensive market knowledge, and customization as per evolving needs, the brand envisions to add value in the lives of their customers. Merging aesthetics with functionality, EUME aims to be both appealing and high on comfort and is set to be a game - changer in the travel gear segment.

For more information, please visit: https://www.eumeworld.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136005/EUME_Bags_Naina_Parekh.jpg PWR PWR.

