Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: FM takes stock of situation, holds meeting with four ministries

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:50 IST
Covid-19: FM takes stock of situation, holds meeting with four ministries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met ministers and officials of civil aviation, animal husbandry, tourism and MSME ministries to take stock of the situation following the coronavirus outbreak. The finance ministry is compiling various demands of these sectors which are severely impacted by Covid-19, Sitharaman told reporters.

The ministry will hold an internal meeting on Saturday to firm up the action plan to deal with the crisis, she added. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation had said the government is setting up a 'Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force' to decide on relief package for sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea apparently fires missile -Japan's coast guard

Japans coast guard said on Saturday that North Korea appeared to have fired a missile which landed outside Japans exclusive economic zone EEZ waters.North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean ...

Winter is coming: cooling weather in Brazil could fan coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is landing in South America as summer days in the southern hemisphere draw to a close and winter approaches, potentially worsening the spread of the pandemic in Brazil and other parts of the region, medical experts told Reut...

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed. Maybe we shouldnt say yet, said Trum...

Illinois governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday all state residents to shelter-in-place starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential businesses are to close indefinitely, with exceptions for hospitals, doct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020