Secretary-level meetings with stakeholders on national e-commerce policy

A series of meetings have been held at the secretary-level with various stakeholders on the proposed national e-commerce policy, Parliament was informed on Friday

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the formulation of the policy is under consideration of the government. The draft policy seeks to create a facilitative regulatory environment for the growth of e-commerce sector. "A series of meetings have been held at the level of Secretary, DPIIT with different stakeholders, including major e-commerce companies, start-ups, industry associations, think-tanks, academicians etc. as well as data centre providers, logistics companies, export promotion councils to discuss the issues facing the sector and the provisions contained in the draft," he said

He added that since e-Commerce is a new issue, it has necessitated detailed consultations over the last few months to ensure that the policy is crafted in a manner that interests of all stakeholders are taken into account.

