Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade with FTA partner countries recorded 7.1 pc growth in 5 yrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:35 IST
Trade with FTA partner countries recorded 7.1 pc growth in 5 yrs

An internal assessment of India's free and preferential trade agreements with countries, including Singapore, Japan, Korea and Malaysia, has showed that the cumulative average growth rate in trade with these partners over the last five financial years was 7.1 per cent, Parliament was informed on Friday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that while there has been growth in both imports and exports to these FTA (free trade agreement) partners, the utilization rates of these pacts have been moderate.

An analysis of preferential import data for some of these agreements indicates that the FTA utilization rates have been moderate to high in case of some sectors like iron and steel for the India-Korea agreement and India-Japan pact, he said. "An internal assessment of India's bilateral FTAs or PTAs with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Bhutan, Nepal, Republic of Korea and Malaysia reveals that the CAGR in trade with these partners over the last 5 financial years was 7.1 per cent," he said.

The minister said that the review of trade agreements is undertaken on the basis of mutual consent of the trading partners and demand from domestic stakeholders. He also said that eight rounds of negotiations have been completed for the review of India-Korea agreement which commenced in 2016.

In a separate reply, he said period of examination of new trademark applications has been reduced from 13 months to less than 30 days. "11.25 lakh trademark registrations in just four and half years (2015 to 2019) as compared to 11 lakh registrations during 75 years (1940-2015)," he added.

Patent examination, he said, has also increased from 22,631 in 2014-15 to 85,426 in 2018-19. "Grant of patents has increased from 5,978 in 2014-15 to 15,283 in 2018-19," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil cuts growth, sees coronavirus quickly ravaging health system

Brazil began to process the accelerating horrors of the spread of the new coronavirus on Friday, slashing economic growth outlooks, warning of a healthcare collapse and announcing new measures to fight a crisis that has also taken a toll on...

Delta warns of 80% revenue drop as US carriers fear doom

Delta Air Lines on Friday warned the coronavirus pandemic will cut its second quarter earnings by 80 per cent compared to 2019, and ratings agency SP said other US carriers faced similar fates. Were now projecting our June quarter revenues ...

Confessions, books and peep shows: Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Father Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, administering confession to worshippers car by car, at times leaning forward as he struggled to hear them from the six-feet distance imposed by soci...

U.S. envoy to S.Africa draws fire after possible virus exposure

U.S. State Department employees have complained about the U.S. ambassador to South Africas failure to self-isolate immediately after returning from a U.S. visit when she attended a March 7 Mar-a-Lago event, some of whose attendees have test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020