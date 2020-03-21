Coronavirus outbreak dips volume of passengers in Delhi Metro: DMRC

The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to a sizeable dip in the volume of passengers who use Delhi Metro services, according to data shared by the DMRC on Friday. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 20 and many organisations, public and private have ordered people to work from home to avoid spread of the infection.

"Passengers have already reduced in the Delhi Metro system with about 37 lakh journeys performed yesterday compared to the general weekday average of 55 to 60 lakh normally," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. On Friday, the DMRC announced that in view of the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday there will be no metro services on that day On Thursday, the DMRC had issued an advisory, asking people to use Delhi Metro only when it is essential.

"All individuals must come together to fight the pandemic and prevent it from spreading any further. The Delhi Metro is also making all necessary efforts to implement the guidelines mentioned in the advisory and all the measures prescribed are being gradually brought into effect. "Announcements at stations, trains, publicity messages on social media have commenced to raise awareness about the issue," it said.

Metro services across the world are also adopting similar measures to control the spread of the disease, the DMRC said. "While the Seoul Metro in South Korea has suspended services partially since February 21, 2020, the Transport For London (TFL) which operates the London Tube are closing some stations and restricting services. All other metro systems are also issuing guidelines to the passengers to encourage social distancing," the statement said.

