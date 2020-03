BRIEF-Boeing Says Co Will Suspend Its Dividend Until Further Notice

Boeing Co: * CEO DAVE CALHOUN AND BOARD CHAIRMAN LARRY KELLNER WILL FORGO ALL PAY UNTIL END OF YEAR

* COMPANY WILL SUSPEND ITS DIVIDEND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * BOEING WILL EXTEND ITS PAUSE OF ANY SHARE REPURCHASING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

