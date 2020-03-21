Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai-based stranded Indian teen returning back after intervention from Indian, UAE authorities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:52 IST
Dubai-based stranded Indian teen returning back after intervention from Indian, UAE authorities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Dubai-based Indian teen, who was stranded at Frankfurt Airport in Germany for over 24 hours, is finally returning to her parents here with the help of Indian and UAE authorities, according to a media report. Indian ex-pats and long-time Dubai residents Arshad and Urvi Zaheer said their daughter Miha Zaheer, 18, a first-year student at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, will board the next flight from Frankfurt to Dubai, Gulf News reported.

Miha was stranded at Frankfurt Airport after she was not allowed to take the connecting flight to Dubai due to entry restrictions in the UAE. However, Miha's parents coordinated with Indian and UAE authorities in Frankfurt and Miha was given a letter by the UAE consulate saying she was good to travel.

Miha's parents got a call from UAE-based airlines in Frankfurt that their daughter Miha had been accepted on the flight and they are bringing her to Dubai. "We sincerely thank the airline, the UAE authorities and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and Frankfurt for patiently hearing us out and helping us in these very helpless and challenging times," the family said in a statement.

"The airline gave Miha special care. They took her to the lounge and told her to shower and relax. She was given special treatment. We are so grateful that they are flying our daughter home in this amazing country that takes care of all its citizens and residents," the family said. Miha had to travel to Dubai after her university was locked down as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and all students were asked to return to their respective homes.

She traveled from Vancouver to Dubai via a European airline with a four-hour layover in Frankfurt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SP leader booked over misleading comments on COVID-19

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Ramakant Yadav has been booked for giving misleading statements pertaining to COVID-19, police said on SaturdayThe government is spreading rumours on coronavirus to divert attention from NRC, CAA,...

I'm starting from scratch: YouTube sensation Shirley Setia on acting debut

Singer Shirley Setia, who is set to enter Bollywood with Netflixs Maska and director Sabbir Khans feature length film Nikamma, says she is starting a new phase in her career and wants to develop her craft as she go forward. Shirley, who is ...

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts

Air raid sirens echoed across Jordans capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the reg...

262 people, mostly students, to fly from Rome to India on Saturday: Health ministry.

262 people, mostly students, to fly from Rome to India on Saturday Health ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020