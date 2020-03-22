Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm commits Rs 5 cr for developing coronavirus-related medical solution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:06 IST
Paytm commits Rs 5 cr for developing coronavirus-related medical solution

Digital payment platform Paytm committed Rs 5 crore for Indian innovators developing medical solutions related to coronavirus, its founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Sunday. "We need more Indian innovators to start building such indigenous solutions for potential ventilators shortage and other COVID cures. Paytm commits Rs 5 crore for such teams working on COVID-related medical solutions," Sharma said in a tweet.

He responded to a message floated by IISc professor Gourab Banerjee to reach out to a biomedical engineer with clinical ventilator experience handling mechanical ventilators on a daily basis. Banerjee in his message said that his small team of aerospace, electrical and electronics engineers are trying to put together a prototype ventilator using Indian ingredients on an emergency basis with intent to be ready if "COVID-19 situation becomes worse".

Sharma said he has kept direct message option of his Twitter account open to get information about the team and innovators. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 324 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere.On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, migh...

India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7

India reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, including the first casualties from Bihar and Gujarat, taking the toll to seven and the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 341, officials said, as authorities suspended all passenger tra...

Portugal to repatriate passengers of cruise ship from Brazil

Portuguese authorities began the coronavirus testing and repatriation process for 1,338 passengers aboard a cruise ship en route from Brazil that docked in Lisbon on Sunday after its other European stopovers were canceled.The interior minis...

Georgia's breakaway republic of Abkhazia votes for president

The breakaway Georgian republic of Abkhazia is holding a presidential election Sunday to replace the leader who stepped down in January under pressure from the opposition. Raul Khadzhimba resigned as president in January, days after demonst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020